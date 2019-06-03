Police identify father, son killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police have identified a father and son who were killed Sunday night in Miami Gardens as Lavel Mucherson, 31, and Hezekiah Mucherson, 7, and detectives believe an early-morning shooting Monday in Miramar may be connected to the incident.

According to Miami Gardens police, the father and son were in a black pickup truck shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, heading north on Northwest 37th Avenue and crossing 207th Street when someone driving a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire, striking both victims.

Police said a semi-automatic type rifle and two handguns were found in Mucherson's truck.

Detectives believe he was targeted.

According to authorities, Mucherson was the previous victim of two shootings in Miami Gardens -- one on July 21, 2009, and another Dec. 8, 2011.

Police said he was also arrested on a second-degree murder charge in 2014, but the case was later dismissed.

Authorities are investigating another shooting in which a man was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Monday in Miramar.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said an officer patrolling the area heard multiple gunshots coming from the Lake Vista apartments about 12:40 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he found a man in his 20s dead from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a black BMW that he had been renting.

Witnesses said they saw a yellow Ford Mustang speeding away after the shooting.

"This doesn't appear to be a random act. We believe that he was targeted," Rues said.

Police have not released his identity, although a relative at the scene identified him to Local 10 News only as Wesley.

Detectives believe the two shootings might somehow be connected.

Anyone with further information about either shooting may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

