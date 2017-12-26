Police investigate fatal shooting in Little Havana

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in Little Havana.

Miami police were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. near Northwest First Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed more than a dozen evidence markers at the scene.

No other information about the death investigation was immediately known.

