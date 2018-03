MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a burned body was found Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

The body was found shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of 15901 SW 240th St., about 50 feet from the road, authorities said.

A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.