Police investigate shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting was reported early Friday near Southwest 178th Street and Southwest 103rd Avenue.

Nearby residents told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly they heard four or five gunshots about 5:30 a.m. and then heard a man screaming.

"I ducked down. I was scared," a woman, who asked not to be identified, said. "So after everything cooled off, we went outside and looked and we see the guy on the ground, screaming and stuff."

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta later confirmed that the victim survived the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

