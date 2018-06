MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside an IHOP in Miami Springs.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie said one person was shot Monday in the parking lot of the IHOP on Northwest 36th Street.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

No other information was immediately known.

