Police make 3 arrests after stopping stolen tractor-trailer

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers arrested three people accused of stealing a tractor-trailer full of cargo.

Miami-Dade police followed the suspects into Broward County.

Officers pulled over the stolen vehicle Tuesday in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27, just south of Sheridan Street.

According to detectives, police in unmarked units began tracking the rig in Miami-Dade County, but as they moved into Broward County, officers initiated the stop.

Officers were seen searching a van, which was also stopped by police.

Investigators said the van was trailing the tractor-trailer at the time of the traffic stop.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer will likely be shipped to another location so they can review the inventory.

