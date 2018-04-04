Police: Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a pickup truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, a man on his bicycle was hit on Tuesday night along the 12500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The 55-year-old man was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are now looking for a red 2001 Ford F150, which was last seen traveling south on Northwest 17th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.