Police: Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a pickup truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.
According to police, a man on his bicycle was hit on Tuesday night along the 12500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade County.
The 55-year-old man was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.
Officers are now looking for a red 2001 Ford F150, which was last seen traveling south on Northwest 17th Avenue.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.