Police chase ends on I-95 near Palmetto Park Road

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A police chase ended Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. as multiple Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles surrounded a silver car that had crashed into a barrier near Palmetto Park Road.

The pursuit began in the area of Northwest 87th Street and 32nd Avenue after a Miami-Dade police officer spotted the car and remembered a "be on the lookout" had been issued for the car in relation to an armed robbery that occurred on April 7.

Police said the driver fled from the officer and led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Palm Beach County.

A woman and a man inside the car were taken to local hospitals by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue trucks. They both appeared to be alert.

It's unclear whether both people will face charges.

