Police release photos of cars leaving scene after woman was killed by stray bullet

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police have released surveillance photos from the street where a woman was killed by a stray bullet last month, in hopes of breathing new life into the case.

Police have no suspects in the case and have repeatedly appealed to the public for help.

Alicia Roundtree, 43, was driving home from work along Northwest 183rd Street near 24th Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 when she was fatally wounded.

Detectives determined that the bullet came from the parking lot of North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183rd St. Police believe people inside two vehicles there got into an argument and fired shots, killing Roundtree.

The photos released by police show a red car and a silver sedan leaving the scene of the shooting.

Friends and family members described Roundtree as a hardworking mother of four.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective H. Schneider at 305-474-1463 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

