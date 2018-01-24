Police: Scammers get $3K in merchandise from Best Buy in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a wheelchair user and his accomplice Wednesday after they fraudulently took $3,000 in merchandise from Best Buy, according to the Davie Police Department.

Detectives linked the duo to identity theft cases when they opened accounts Jan. 11 to buy two large televisions from the Best Buy at 2200 S. University Drive.

The two left the area in a dark colored GMC SUV, possibly an Acadia or an Envoy, according to Sgt. Mark Leone.

Leone was asking anyone with information about the men to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest.

