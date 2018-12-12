Police search for killer of librarian shot to death in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a Miami-Dade County librarian.

Jaime Humet, 47, was shot to death Monday night while his car was stopped at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 207th Street in Miami Gardens.

Humet was a longtime librarian with the Miami-Dade Public Library System. He worked at the Miami Lakes branch.

Words cannot express the sadness we feel over the loss of our colleague Jaime Humet, who worked at Miami Lakes Branch. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle & friend. Help police find his killer. If you know anything, call @Crimestopper305 at 305–471-TIPS. https://t.co/y4CHY7NjZS pic.twitter.com/4nJSnWbmuH — Miami-Dade Libraries (@MDPLS) December 12, 2018

The intersection where Humet was shot is close to a Dade County Federal Credit Union. Police haven't said if they know a motive for the shooting, but a representative for the credit union told Local 10 News they are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

