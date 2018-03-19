Pregnant woman shot during apparent home invasion in Boynton Beach

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was shot during an apparent home invasion in the Preserve at Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A pregnant woman was shot during an apparent home invasion Sunday night in Boynton Beach, police said.

Police were called to a shooting in the Preserve at Boynton Beach neighborhood shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the woman was shot after returning home and finding two men inside her townhome.

Slater said the 24-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police are still searching for the armed intruders.



