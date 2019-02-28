Prosecutors accuse Haitian man of planning to kill Broward Sheriff's Office deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Deputies say Carl Vaugly Auguste, who was born in Haiti and went to high school in Miami, planned to kill a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in Lauderdale Lakes.

The deputy wasn't on duty when Auguste allegedly tried to kill him. He said he was in bed sleeping with his girlfriend at her Lauderdale Lakes apartment when the armed 23-year-old man walked into their bedroom armed with a gun, deputies said.

Auguste, a former Miami Edison Senior High School student, was in Broward County jail Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale. According to Detective John Curciouto, Auguste "had an active part in the attempted murder" of the deputy.

Auguste, who had been in a relationship with the deputy's girlfriend, was denied bond on Tuesday. Court records show he has a pending June 9, 2018 battery case with Judge Elizabeth Scherer. She had ordered him to wear an electronic monitor while he was out on a $15,000 bond.

On Monday, a woman told deputies she feared there would be trouble when she saw Auguste was at the same restaurant where she and her boyfriend, the deputy, had dinner Sunday night in Miramar, according to Broward County court records.

The woman said she doesn't know how Auguste, who used to live in her apartment, got inside. After Auguste hit her and started hitting her boyfriend, the woman told deputies her boyfriend asked her to run and call 911.

Deputies arrived about 3:30 a.m. Monday, to find the deputy unconscious in her bedroom at her Somerset Tower Apartments unit at 2780 Somerset Dr. There was blood, but he had not been shot.

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue personnel determined the deputy's injuries were severe enough that he required hospitalization. According to Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the department, the deputies condition was improving.

Deputies have yet to release details about Auguste's gun and if he fired the weapon at the Somerset Tower Apartments.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.