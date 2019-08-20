Prosecutors drop battery charge against Chris Brown in Florida

1989: Singer-songwriter, dancer and actor Chris Brown, whose hits include "Run It!," "Kiss Kiss," "With You" and "No Air," is born in Tappahannock, Virginia.

TAMPA, Fla. - A felony battery charge has been dropped against singer Chris Brown, who had been accused of attacking a nightclub photographer in Florida two years ago.

Hillsborough County prosecutors filed a notice Friday to drop the charge. The State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying there was insufficient evidence.

Tampa police say Brown was at the former AJA Channelside club following a concert in April 2017 when he punched a photographer working for the club. Brown was gone when police arrived.

Brown was arrested more than a year later in Palm Beach County. He was met by officers with a warrant while walking off stage after a July 2018 show.

