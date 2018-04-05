Remains found at old Boca Raton golf course 'may be related' to missing man

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Remains found Wednesday at an old golf course in Boca Raton could be that of a missing retired judge.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said the remains found at the now-shuttered Ocean Breeze Golf Club in the Boca Teeca neighborhood "may be related" to the disappearance of James Scandirito.

The 74-year-old Boca Raton man was reported missing Monday. Police said he was last seen Friday at Knowles Park in Delray Beach.

Scandirito resigned as a Michigan judge in 2000 amid allegations that he used his position to solicit sex from women. Some of the women who accused Scandirito of making advances toward them had criminal cases pending before him.

After retiring to Florida, Scandirito worked as an attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families, but he was fired in 2003 after the agency learned he had been disbarred in Michigan stemming from the allegations.

According to the Florida Bar, Scandirito is no longer eligible to practice law in the state.

Police have not released any additional information about the body or the manner of death.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.