Repeat robber has recurring question: Where's the Fiji water?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A gas station clerk spoke to Local 10 News about his recent encounter with a serial armed robber.

Harris Rahaman works at a Marathon gas station that was one of at least six Broward County businesses targeted by the gunman in the last few weeks.

"He said, 'Hurry up, I'm going to count (to) 10. Otherwise I'm going to shoot you,'" Rahaman recalled Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the same man has robbed gas stations in Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach and Davie.

In at least two of the robberies, the man posed as a customer asking for Fiji water before pulling out a gun and demanding money.

Rahaman said that's what happened to him during the Dec. 13 robbery.

Surveillance video showed the gunman jumping over the counter and forcing Rahaman to open the cash register.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the crook's arrest.

