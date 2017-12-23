Reward offered for information that leads to arrest of serial robber

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A $13,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a serial robber who deputies said has been targeting businesses throughout Broward County.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the robber is believed to be responsible for at least six armed robberies in Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie and Fort Lauderdale over the last two months.

One of the robberies was reported just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, at the BP gas station at 701 S. Federal Highway in Dania Beach.

Deputies said the man pretended to shop, browsing up and down an aisle.

Surveillance video shows him walking over to the counter and asking the clerk for some bottled water.

But deputies said he quickly pulled out a gun and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The clerk complied with the robber's orders, and laid on the ground as instructed as the robber fled the scene.

Once outside, the thief casually waved goodbye to the victim, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call Detective Theophilus Woulard at 954-321-4553 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



