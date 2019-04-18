Road rage incident leads to shooting on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for the driver of a motorcycle who they said fired at another driver last week on Interstate 95.

According to the authorities, the motorcyclist drove alongside Lyndon Edwards, 27, a little after 6 p.m. April 8 and the two began arguing.

Police said things escalated when the motorcyclist rammed the victim's side mirror, cracking it, before fleeing the scene. The incident began on old State Road 9 right by the Golden Glades Interchange.

Police said Edwards decided to follow the motorcycle to get the tag number.

That's when police said the gunman hopped on the northbound Interstate 95 entrance ramp and then abruptly stopped, got off and began firing shots at Edwards.

Edwards' 2014 Nissan was shot up, but he wasn't injured.

Anyone with information about the gunman's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



