Robber leaves behind device inside Wells Fargo Bank in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - A man left behind a device during a robbery Monday at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Margate, FBI officials said.

The robbery was reported just before noon at the Wells Fargo at 400 N. State Road 7.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email that the thief, who was carrying a backpack, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

Marshall said the robber left behind a device, but the Broward Sheriff's Office's bomb squad later declared the building safe.

Authorities would not disclose the amount of cash taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

