Roger Stone to be arraigned Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After arriving at his home late Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, Roger Stone described how FBI agents raided his home and held him at gun point.

The 66-year-old political consultant said he was worried about his wife who is hearing impaired. He said he was awake when the agents surrounded his home.

"They pounded on the door. When I came to the door, they had assault weapons," Stone said about the morning raid.

Stone will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C., on charges of witness tampering, obstruction and lying to to the House intelligence committee. He said he will plead not guilty.

Stone is the sixth associate of President Donald Trump to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the possible coordination with Russians.

Stone said he is being "persecuted" because of his friendship with Trump and Mueller's investigation is "politically motivated."

