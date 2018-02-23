Same robber believed to have targeted 2 banks in Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. - FBI agents are searching for a robber who they believe targeted two bank branches this month in Broward County.

The latest robbery was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a Bank United branch at 2500 N. Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money.

No customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, Marshall said.

Marshall said investigators believe the same robber targeted a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 6245 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 2.

The amount of money taken during both robberies was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

