Search underway for man who shot at police in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who detectives said fired multiple shots at them late Wednesday but no one was hurt, authorities said.

Police said the man fled after the shooting just before 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 77th Street and Northwest 30th Avenue.

Police used a helicopter and K-9 units to search for the suspect. Several streets near the shooting site have also been shut down.

