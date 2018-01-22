Security guard accused of shooting colleague gets caught in El Salvador

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Region Security hired Andres Aviles and Wilner Duce to keep the city of Hollywood's water treatment plant safe. But when the two had a disagreement, one of them almost ended up dead, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Aviles, 26, told Hollywood police officers Dec. 3 that Duce, 49, hurt him in the chest when he punched the gate at 3441 Hollywood Blvd. He also said there was a struggle when he attempted to disarm Duce and his gun went off, according to the arrest form.

A bullet pierced Duce's left kidney. Duce, who was born in Haiti, was treated at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Aviles tried to run away. Authorities believe he drove to Mexico and boarded a plane to Nicaragua. He didn't know FBI agents and officers with the South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force were tracking him.

The agents caught him during a layover in El Salvador, and turned him over to Hollywood police officers at Miami International Airport Jan. 9. Records show he remained at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

Aviles faces one count of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

