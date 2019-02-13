Serial killer Samuel Little linked to 6 unsolved murders in Miami-Dade County

This is a sketch of one of the six victims Samuel Little (right) claims to have killed in Miami-Dade County in the 1970s.

MIAMI - The FBI is hoping portraits of women drawn by the man who claims he killed them will help them to identify the victims and notify their families.

The agency released 16 images Tuesday, drawn from memory by Samuel Little, who told authorities they are just some of the more than 90 people he killed over three decades.

Among the victims are six women killed in Miami-Dade County in the 1970s.

"We are hoping that someone -- family member, former neighbor, friend -- might recognize the victim and provide that crucial clue in helping authorities make an identification," FBI spokesman Shayne Buchwald said. "We want to give these women their names back and their family some long-awaited answers. It's the least we can do."

The strategy has worked before, Buchwald said. Women who appeared in two previously released portraits were identified, he said.

Four of the six South Florida victims were killed in Miami, one in Homestead and another in Kendall.

One of the sketches Little drew includes an 18-year-old victim, possibly called "Mary Ann" or "Marianne," killed in 1971 or 1972.

Little, 78, confessed to about 90 killings last year while serving three consecutive life sentences for murder, the FBI announced last year.

The killings occurred across the country, from Los Angeles to Miami, between 1970 and 2005.

Little also confessed to killing a 22-year-old black woman, possibly named "Linda," in Miami in 1971; a 28-year-old black woman who possibly worked at what was then-called Homestead Air Force Base in 1971 or 1972; a 23-to-24-year-old black woman, possibly named "Emily," who worked at the University of Miami, in the mid-1970s; a 45-year-old white woman, possibly named "Sarah," who was originally from Massachusetts, in Kendall in 1973; and a white woman killed in Homestead in 1970 or 1971.

