Serial robber targets at least 15 convenience stores in South Florida, deputies say

COOPER CITY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Friday that shows a serial robber's two latest holdups.

The robberies were reported Jan. 4 in Cooper City.

Deputies believe that the same man has committed at least 15 robberies in South Florida since mid-September.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting BSO detectives in the investigation.

Authorities said the robber has so far targeted: the Bonjour Food Market in Hallandale Beach and a Shell gas station in Hollywood on Sept. 19; a Subway in Davie on Sept. 21; a Shell gas station in Miami on Dec. 2; a Shell gas station in Davie and a Murphy gas station in Miami Gardens on Dec. 9; a Marathon gas station in Fort Lauderdale, a Winn-Dixie liquor store in Aventura and a BP gas station in Dania Beach on Dec. 13; a Burger King in Virginia Gardens on Dec. 17; a Shell gas station and Speedway gas station in Hialeah on Dec. 29 and a Chevron gas station and Marathon gas station in Cooper City, and a Mobil gas station in Pembroke Pines on Jan. 4.

Deputies said in each incident the robber pretends to shop, browsing up and down the aisle while waiting for real customers to leave.

He then walks up to the counter and pretends to pay for a small item before pulling out a gun and demanding all the money in the cash register, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Theophilus Woulard at 954-321-4553 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A combined reward of $13,000 from Crime Stoppers and ATF is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.