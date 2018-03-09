Seventh grader appears in court after bringing BB gun to Brownsville Middle School

MIAMI - A seventh grader who allegedly brought a BB gun to Brownsville Middle School Thursday appeared before a judge Friday.

The judge ordered that the student be placed on house arrest and not have contact with a specific student, but his mother told Local 10 News that she had a harsher punishment for her son.

More Crime Headlines

"He's going to be confined to a bedroom. That's going to be the jailhouse," she said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said another student saw the gun at the school and reported it to an adult.

He said it appeared the boy was trying to show off the gun, rather than threatening to harm anyone.

The student's mother said she did not raise her son like this and had no knowledge that he possessed the BB gun.

She said she is working to enroll him in an alternative learning program.

The boy is expected to reappear in court at the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.