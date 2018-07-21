Officers search for gunman after man is wounded in Miami's Liberty City

MIAMI - A man was shot Friday night in Miami's Liberty City.

After a shot spotter issued an alert, Miami police officers found him bleeding at 4656 NW 15 Ct., near the Lenora Braynon Smith Elementary School.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Witnesses told officers the shooter was in the area, so police officers set up a perimeter between Northwest 15th and Northwest 17th Avenues and from 43rd to 45th Streets.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.