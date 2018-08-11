Drive-by shooting on I-95 leaves 2 wounded in North Miami

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stand next to a car with bullet holes after a Friday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - The driver of a black Toyota pulled up next to another car on Interstate 95 and started shooting on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

One man was hit in the leg and another man suffered a head wound.

Joe Sanchez, a spokesman for FHP, said the men were traveling southbound when a gunman targeted them. A third man who was with the victims was unharmed.

They stopped to ask for help at a gas station at 13705 NW 7 Ave. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the gas station and took the two men to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

