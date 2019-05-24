Shooting victim walks into Hollywood gas station for help

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - One of two victims in a Pembroke Pines shooting went to a gas station in the neighboring city of Hollywood for help, police said.

The clerk at a Chevron gas station on Hollywood Boulevard near South 35th Avenue said a man who was bleeding from his arm walked inside about 3:30 a.m. Friday, asking for help and saying he had been shot. The clerk called 911.

An ambulance arrived and took the victim to a hospital.

This Chevron gas station on Hollywood Boulevard is where one of two victims wounded in a shooting in Pembroke Pines went for help.

Pembroke Pines police Sgt. Viola Judon said the victim was one of two wounded in a shooting at a BP gas station on Pines Boulevard near Southwest 64th Way. She said another shooting victim was also found in Hollywood.

The BP gas station manager, Julian Puppolo, said several people in different vehicles came to the gas station and got into an argument. He said one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"It's a nice place. It's a nice neighborhood. It's just something that happened. That's it. It's just a sad situation," Puppolo said.

Police said one person involved in the shooting left a Polaris Slingshot behind at the gas station, which is across the street from McArthur High School.

"Luckily, you know, the school was closed and there was nobody who could really get hurt, other than the people who were involved in it," Puppolo said.

Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, but they were expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

