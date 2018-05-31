South Florida bank robber tries to keep identity under wraps

The FBI is trying to identify this man who robbed a TD Bank branch on Southwest 40th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI is trying to identify a South Florida bank robber who wanted to keep his identity under wraps.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said a man whose face was wrapped in bandages and eyes were covered with dark sunglasses robbed a TD Bank branch on Southwest 40th Street about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Marshall said the man demanded cash from an employee and got away, but he didn't say how much money, if any, was taken.

Surveillance images of the robber showed he was also wearing black gloves, a cap and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

