South Florida family travels to Costa Rica to identify body believed to be missing woman

SAN ANTONIO, ESCAZU, Costa Rica. - A South Florida family is in Costa Rica Tuesday to identify a body that was found Monday and is believed to be that of a Broward County woman who was reported missing last week.

A spokesman for Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department confirmed to ABC News Monday that they found a body while searching for Carla Stefaniak, 36, of Hallandale Beach.

The body was found half-buried and covered with plastic bags in a mountainous area behind the Airbnb where Stefaniak was staying.

According to relatives, Stefaniak was celebrating her birthday in Costa Rica with her sister-in-law, April Burton.

Burton, however, left a day before Stefaniak and Stefaniak booked a room using Airbnb for her final night.

Family members said they last heard from her last Tuesday evening. Stefaniak told them the power had gone out during a rainstorm.

"It's pretty sketchy here," she reportedly texted one relative.

An Airbnb representative said the company is cooperating with local authorities in Costa Rica. The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica and the FBI are also assisting with the case, Stefaniak's family said.

An attorney for the vacation rental facility from which Stefaniak disappeared released a statement to WFTS, saying the owners are also cooperating with the investigation and have temporarily closed the facility.

"Since 2013, Villa Le Mas has operated a small vacation rental facility located at San Antonio, Escazu, Costa Rica. We have received over 1,000 guests with wonderful reviews about the property and our service," Federico Jenkins said. "We are deeply saddened and devastated by the tragic events that occurred last week.

"The owners are fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and we hope that once the facts are determined, the perpetrator is brought to justice. Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the victim of this horrible crime.

"While the investigation is ongoing, and since the focus of the owners is the comfort of our guests, the facility has been temporarily closed."





