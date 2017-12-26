South Florida man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend, police say

Albert Raveiro is accused of kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend.

MIAMI - A South Florida man was arrested Sunday after he kidnapped and beat his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Albert Raveiro, 34, faces charges of battery and kidnapping.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, a woman was standing outside her home Saturday night when Raveiro appeared and ordered her to get into his car.

After the woman refused, Raveiro grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into his car before driving away, police said.

Raveiro took the woman to his home in southwest Miami-Dade County, where he beat her for the remainder of the evening, police said.

Early in the morning on Christmas Eve, the woman convinced Raveiro to take her back to her home so that she could get some clothes. As Raveiro was driving her home, she jumped out of the car and ran off, police said.

The woman told police that she had recently broken off a one-month relationship with Raveiro.

Raveiro was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

