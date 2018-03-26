South Florida violin instructor accused of molesting teen student

Violin instructor Joseph Michel, 57, is accused of molesting a 14-year-old student.

MIAMI - A South Florida violin instructor is accused of molesting a 14-year-old student last month.

Joseph Michel, 57, was arrested Thursday on a charge of sexual battery on a minor.

According to a police report, the teenager told her mother that Michel fondled her breast and touched her vagina during a Feb. 26 violin session in Michel's living room.

Police said Michel denied the girl's allegations.

Michel was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held Monday on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.