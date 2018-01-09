Arrest made after stolen motorcycle leads to shooting of 3 men in Miami Gardens

Police say Ismael Manzano shot three men who traveled from Tampa to Miami Gardens to reclaim a stolen motorcycle.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Three men who traveled from Tampa to Miami Gardens to retrieve a stolen motorcycle were shot Sunday, but they were able to identify their shooter, leading to an arrest, police said.

Ismael Manzano, 28, was arrested on charges of grand theft, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

According to an arrest report, the victims told police that a motorcycle belonging to one of them was stolen from his home Friday in Tampa. After speaking with friends and fellow riders, they determined that a man known to them as "the Joker" stole the motorcycle and took it to Miami.

The victims said they spoke to a man known as "Rayco," who claimed to have stolen the motorcycle with the Joker and knew where they could find it, so they picked him up and drove with him to Miami Gardens.

When the victims arrived, they were confronted by the Joker, later identified as Manzano, who was holding a rifle, and another man holding a handgun.

The victims said they told the men that they were only there to retrieve the stolen motorcycle and didn't want any trouble. They said Manzano "became agitated, screaming at them" that he wouldn't return the motorcycle and then started shooting at them.

Police said nearby surveillance video corroborated the victims' stories.

All three victims identified Manzano from a photographic lineup as the man who shot them.

Police said Manzano surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, but he refused to speak to investigators without an attorney.

