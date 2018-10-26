Students' LGBTQ rights dispute prompts 'shoot up' threat, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A disagreement over the rights of a transgender student transitioning to life as a boy was at the center of a students' dispute that prompted a 15-year-old student to threaten to "shoot up" his school.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the Sandalwood High School student on Sunday, the Florida Times-Union reported on Thursday. He is facing a felony charge of writing threats to kill or do bodily harm to a person.

The boy was allegedly opposed to the transgender student's use of the boy's school restroom. He allegedly reacted on social media, saying the student who supported the transgender student "is going to die."

On Tuesday, two more students were arrested in Central Florida.

Bartow Police Department officers arrested two girls, ages 11 and 12, who were allegedly caught in the restroom at Bartow Middle School waiting to kill students as part of a Satanic ritual.

Detectives say the girls planned to kill 15 students, cut them up and drink their blood before killing themselves. The girls face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a weapon at school.

No one was hurt in either one of the incidents.

