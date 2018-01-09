Students shocked by arrest of Miami Arts Charter School teacher

MIAMI - Students at Miami Arts Charter School in Wynwood said they were in shock after learning that one of their teachers had been arrested on accusations that she had been having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student for the past two years.

There was speculation Tuesday about who the student is and other students told Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow that some students who weren't even at school Monday had already heard about the arrest.

"Knowing the fact that I'm going to go to sixth period right now and I'm not going to get to see her. Like, you know," one student said.

Valeria Costadoni, 30, was released from jail Monday night after posting bail. She covered her face with a jacket and was uninterested in talking to reporters about the accusations against her.

"It's kind of crazy that she used to be our vice principal, then she went back to being a teacher, and it was happening for two years at the school," one student, Dalingela Bernadin, said. "I've been here for four years and I would've never thought about that, especially her. She was someone who would never do that, but you never know."

According to the teacher's arrest affidavit, the student told police he had sex with the language arts teacher at her home about four times.

There are also claims of sexual activity inside the classroom.

"Everyone was just shocked yesterday. I came out of school when it happened, and so I don't know. I'm still, like, traumatized right now," one student said.

On the school's website, Costadoni described herself as an educator who has the desire to help every student develop a love of learning and grow as an individual.

It stated that she worked at the charter school for more than six years.

"She taught so well," one student said. "I learned so much from her. She was very organized."

The founder of the school sent out a notification to all parents letting them know about the teacher's arrest.

He told parents that Costadoni has been removed from the school and staff members will be available to offer students support and counseling if necessary.





