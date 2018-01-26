Surveillance video captures suspected shooter's car moments before drive-by shooting

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Surveillance video released Friday shows a suspected shooter's car moments before a drive-by shooting in Oakland Park that left one man injured, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said in a news release that the victim was driving north on North Andrews Avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when he stopped at the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard because of traffic congestion.

Carter said a white four-door sedan approached the car from the opposite direction and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim's car.

The victim was wounded and taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Carter said his identity is being withheld for his safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Trisha Martin at 954-321-4225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.