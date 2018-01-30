Surveillance video links man to fatal shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Monday after video from a surveillance camera linked him to a fatal shooting last week in Lauderhill, police said.

Police found Roy Brockington, 28, dead in a parking lot just after 6 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Northwest 27th Street.

According to the arrest report, the video shows a man tapping Brockington on the shoulder and shooting him in the back of the head. The man then fled in a white Chrysler.

Police traced the car back to Nakia Simmons, 42, who also matched the description of the gunman shown in the video. Police said a witness account also matched what is seen in the video.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Simmons on Friday. After an investigation, he was arrested in Hollywood.

Simmons faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.