Surveillance video released of thieves who burglarized firefighters' vehicles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Surveillance video released Thursday shows the thieves who burglarized numerous vehicles that belong to Fort Lauderdale firefighters, authorities said.

The video shows the men, dressed in black, walking outside a fire station last month.

Authorities said two city fire stations and one county fire station were targeted sometime between the night of Dec. 2 and the morning of Dec. 3.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said 17 vehicles were burglarized inside the gated fire station at 3400 SW Fourth Ave.

BSO crime scene detectives collected evidence from the vehicles and inventoried items that were stolen.

Coleman-Wright said six guns were stolen from outside two of the fire stations.

A man was taken into custody for questioning last month days after the burglaries, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

