Surveillance video released of victim with suspects believe to be involved in his killing

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Surveillance video was released Tuesday of a man with three women who are believed to have been involved in his killing.

The video shows the victim, known as both Emerald Sr. and Martin Young, walking through downtown Fort Lauderdale with the women Feb. 11.

Surveillance video also shows the victim, who was wearing a gold chain, walking into an elevator at a condominium building off Inverrary Drive in Lauderhill with the women at 6:19 a.m. that same morning.

About an hour later, one of the three women -- who was holding a black purse, wearing a red dress and nude high-heeled sandals -- opened the back door of the building's lobby to let two men inside.

Minutes later, surveillance video shows the suspects running away. The other two women weren't wearing their shoes and one even ran out carrying some of her clothes.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said the victim was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

