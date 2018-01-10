Video shows man with gun in hand before police-involved shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a man waving what appeared to be a gun in the air before running away before a police-involved shooting in Lauderhill.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was identified Wednesday as Trayvon Mitchell, 38.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said the shooting Sunday night stemmed from an armed robbery.

Santiago said the victim stood at a bus stop near the 800 block of State Road 7 and flagged down an officer who was driving in the area. The victim told the officer that a man pointed a gun at him, stole his backpack and then ran into a nearby neighborhood.

A Lauderhill officer spotted someone who matched the description of the robber running away, and police established a perimeter in the area.

Santiago said officers encountered the suspect behind a home on Northwest 39th Avenue and were forced to shoot him.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. Santiago said a gun was found near his body.

Police said the newly released surveillance video shows Mitchell leaving his hiding place before he set off a motion-senor light.

He then looked over his shoulder as police got closer to him and pulled out a gun from his waistband, authorities said.

Santiago said officers from Plantation and Davie were involved in the shooting, and no officers from Lauderhill fired their guns.

The officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No officers were injured.





