Suspect accused of fatally shooting man in head arrested

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the head at point-blank range.

Luciano Thompson was arrested early Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Eduardo Gonzalez. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade police said Thompson, 22, shot Gonzalez at close range in the head after spending an evening with the victim at Hialeah Park Casino.

Police were called to a shooting early Wednesday on Northwest 26th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Gonzalez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Gonzalez's mother, Thompson picked up Gonzalez and went with him to the nearby casino.

Surveillance video from the casino parking lot shows the pair arriving the casino at 12:10 a.m. and leaving at 1:44 a.m. in Thompson's black Chevrolet Malibu.

On other surveillance video footage captured less than 10 minutes later, Gonzalez is seen exiting the Malibu on the passenger side. Thompson is seen exiting the car on the driver's side, walking behind Gonzalez and shooting him in the back of the head. Thompson allegedly sped off after the shooting, striking another car and shattering a brake light.

When authorities approached Thompson's residence, they found a vehicle fitting the description of the one seen in multiple surveillance videos with a broken right rear brake light.

Investigators searched the residence, finding what they believe is the weapon used in the shooting, as well as bullets that match the lone casing found at the scene.

