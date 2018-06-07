Suspect accused of shooting man with crossbow in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - DNA evidence led to the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting another man with a crossbow earlier this year, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said.

William Rodriguez, 33, was arrested Wednesday on charges of premeditated attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said Rodriguez shot Alexandre Nicholas with a crossbow in January while the 18-year-old was sitting at a bus stop on Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

Nicholas told deputies he was looking down at his cellphone when he heard a "swoosh" sound and suddenly felt a pain in his left pinky. He looked down and saw a six-inch arrow protruding from his finger.

Detectives said they were able to link Rodriguez to the incident -- and at least four others along Copans Road since August 2016 -- from DNA evidence collected from the arrows.

Investigators said Rodriguez confessed to indiscriminately shooting people with a crossbow from his car.

Detectives believe there may be other victims in addition to the ones identified in four other incidents. They said additional charges may be pending.

Nicholas was taken to Broward Health North, where he underwent surgery to remove the arrow.

Rodriguez was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

Nicholas Alexandre shared this picture taken after an arrow became lodged in his finger while he was sitting at a bus stop in Pompano Beach.

