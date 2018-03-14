Suspect arrested after vehicle stolen in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A suspect has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Police said the vehicle was stolen in the area of Northwest 198th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Nearby schools, including Somerset Academy and Chapel Trail Elementary School, were temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

The police department's K-9 units and a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter assisted in the search for the thief.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.