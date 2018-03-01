Suspect arrested in connection with attempted carjacking of elderly woman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 72nd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, a man approached the victim's 2018 Jeep Cherokee, opened the driver's door and attempted to pull her out of the SUV.

Zabaleta said a bystander intervened, causing the man to run into a nearby business.

Dozens of police officers cleared the building as they searched for the suspect, identified as Angel Bruzon.

The victim, an elderly woman, spoke with detectives while crime scene investigators interviewed witnesses.

The victim was not injured during the attempted carjacking.

Bruzon, 30, was arrested. Charges are pending, authorities said.

