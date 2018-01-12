Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Dillard High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Lauderhill man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man earlier this week near Dillard High School.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said deputies arrested Peter Belony at his Lauderhill home Thursday. He faces one count of premeditated murder.

Oglesby said deputies were called to a shooting Monday at 2721 NW 14th St., just a few blocks from Dillard High School. When deputies arrived, they found Vincent Woodard had been shot.

Woodard, 21, of Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed, but Oglesby said the investigation continues.



