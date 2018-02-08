Suspect arrested, another sought in fatal shooting near South Beach karaoke bar

Jeremiah Dorvilus was arrested and Tyrone Jackson is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Kamil Patel last month in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One man has been arrested and another man is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in a South Beach alleyway last month, police said Thursday.

Jeremiah Dorvilus was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Miami Beach police said Kamil Patel, 29, and a friend were walking in an alley near the Kill Your Idol karaoke bar late Thursday when a gunman got out of the passenger side of a Honda Accord and killed Patel.

Police said Dorvilus was the driver of the car used during the crime.

A second man, Tyrone Jackson, is also being sought. Police said Jackson, who has a severe limp and large scar on his right leg from an AK-47 gunshot wound, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Katy Park, who witnessed the shooting, told Local 10 News that Patel was killed just hours after picking her up from the airport.

"He literally saved my life," Park said. "He, without hesitation, pushed me behind him and moved in front of me and his last words were -- still trying to protect me -- 'Katy, keep walking.'"

