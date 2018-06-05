Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Barry University student

MIAMI - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Barry University student in February.

Jaime Plasencia, 18, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Plasencia is accused of fatally shooting Priscilla Torres, 19, in Miami, stealing her car and then setting it on fire in Miami Gardens.

According to an arrest affidavit, friends and classmates said Torres was "close friends" with someone by the name of Jaime.

Surveillance video showed a man who resembled Plasencia walking with Torres and entering and exiting her dorm room before she was killed.

Police said Plasencia told detectives he hadn't seen, heard from or exchanged text messages with Torres since January. However, phone records and surveillance video showed Plasencia picked up Torres at her dorm early in the morning on Feb. 10 and left in her car.

Torres was initially reported missing, but her body was found a few days later in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Her burned-out car was found a day later in a field near Myrtle Grove Elementary School in Miami Gardens.

"During the course of the interview, Jaime tried to conceal his right hand," the affidavit said. "When asked about what happened to his hand, he indicated he burned his hand while working on a food truck."

Detectives later determined that Plasencia was lying.

He is being held without bond.

