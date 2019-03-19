Crime

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man in Miami Gardens

Vincent Minott, 25, wounded, hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Miami Gardens police say Vincent Minott, 25, fatally shot a 27-year-old man.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man early Saturday in Miami Gardens has been arrested.

Vincent Minott was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More Miami Gardens Headlines

Miami Gardens police Detective Carolyn Frazer said Minott shot and killed another man just after midnight Saturday on Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 183rd Street.

Frazer said Minott knew the 27-year-old victim, who hasn't been identified. 

She said Minott was injured during the shooting and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Minott was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.