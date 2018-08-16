Suspect in XXXTentacion shooting seeks to be released on bond

Robert Allen sits in a Broward County courtroom during a hearing, Aug. 1, 2018. Allen is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A suspect in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion is asking a judge to be released on bond.

Robert Allen, 22, is one of four men charged with first-degree murder in the June 18 ambush outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said Allen and co-defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams ambushed and robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

But a motion filed Wednesday seeks to free Allen, citing a lack of proof that he committed any crime.

The motion to set bond claims Allen would live with his mother in Fort Lauderdale and continue working for a lawn company if released. It also reveals that his fiancée, Tricedes Ryals, is pregnant with his child.

Broward County Judge Michael Usan will consider the request during a Sept. 27 hearing.

