Suspect in XXXTentacion shooting seeks to be released on bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A suspect in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion is asking a judge to be released on bond.
Robert Allen, 22, is one of four men charged with first-degree murder in the June 18 ambush outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said Allen and co-defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams ambushed and robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.
But a motion filed Wednesday seeks to free Allen, citing a lack of proof that he committed any crime.
The motion to set bond claims Allen would live with his mother in Fort Lauderdale and continue working for a lawn company if released. It also reveals that his fiancée, Tricedes Ryals, is pregnant with his child.
Broward County Judge Michael Usan will consider the request during a Sept. 27 hearing.
